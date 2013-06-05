Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 5 June 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,150 313-375 318-374 Wheat Tukda 1,025 345-435 320-431 Jowar White 120 265-410 270-410 Bajra 075 280-305 260-320 PULSES Gram 675 580-0,693 620-0,680 Udid 084 621-0,721 630-0,677 Moong 318 987-1,120 950-1,112 Tuar 020 765-860 760-855 Maize 15 285-305 257-310 Vaal Deshi 45 550-0,901 550-0,948 Choli 65 915-1,115 955-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700