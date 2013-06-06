Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 6
June 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,140 315-365 313-375
Wheat Tukda --,950 340-440 345-435
Jowar White 105 267-405 265-410
Bajra 065 280-305 280-305
PULSES
Gram 925 540-0,680 580-0,693
Udid 054 600-0,648 621-0,721
Moong 096 996-1,120 987-1,120
Tuar 025 667-855 765-860
Maize 17 283-310 285-305
Vaal Deshi 50 555-0,905 550-0,901
Choli 45 925-1,110 915-1,115
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700