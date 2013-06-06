Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 6 June 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,140 315-365 313-375 Wheat Tukda --,950 340-440 345-435 Jowar White 105 267-405 265-410 Bajra 065 280-305 280-305 PULSES Gram 925 540-0,680 580-0,693 Udid 054 600-0,648 621-0,721 Moong 096 996-1,120 987-1,120 Tuar 025 667-855 765-860 Maize 17 283-310 285-305 Vaal Deshi 50 555-0,905 550-0,901 Choli 45 925-1,110 915-1,115 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700