Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 7
June 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,100 315-370 315-365
Wheat Tukda --,905 340-435 340-440
Jowar White 125 268-410 267-405
Bajra 150 275-310 280-305
PULSES
Gram 900 585-0,682 540-0,680
Udid 028 640-0,745 600-0,648
Moong 348 972-1,145 996-1,120
Tuar 020 668-858 767-855
Maize 25 290-310 283-310
Vaal Deshi 40 554-0,910 555-0,905
Choli 40 950-1,105 925-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,675-1,685 1,670-1,680
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700