Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 8 June 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,800 315-380 315-370 Wheat Tukda --,750 345-435 340-435 Jowar White 70 267-421 268-410 Bajra 070 276-305 275-310 PULSES Gram 672 578-0,664 585-0,682 Udid 056 636-0,655 640-0,645 Moong 266 991-1,072 972-1,145 Tuar 020 670-865 768-858 Maize 10 297-310 290-310 Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,900 554-0,910 Choli 25 915-1,015 950-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,675-1,685 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700