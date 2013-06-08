Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 8
June 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,800 315-380 315-370
Wheat Tukda --,750 345-435 340-435
Jowar White 70 267-421 268-410
Bajra 070 276-305 275-310
PULSES
Gram 672 578-0,664 585-0,682
Udid 056 636-0,655 640-0,645
Moong 266 991-1,072 972-1,145
Tuar 020 670-865 768-858
Maize 10 297-310 290-310
Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,900 554-0,910
Choli 25 915-1,015 950-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,675-1,685
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700