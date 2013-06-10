June 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,250 316-370 315-380 Wheat Tukda 00,900 345-465 345-435 Jowar White 185 260-425 267-421 Bajra 0,050 270-310 276-305 PULSES Gram 0,725 585-0,678 578-0,664 Udid 0,083 0,550-0,681 0,636-0,655 Moong 0,324 0,960-1,030 0,991-1,072 Tuar 0,022 675-800 670-865 Maize 025 297-341 297-310 Vaal Deshi 063 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,900 Choli 030 0,900-1,050 0,915-1,015 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700