June 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,250 316-370 315-380
Wheat Tukda 00,900 345-465 345-435
Jowar White 185 260-425 267-421
Bajra 0,050 270-310 276-305
PULSES
Gram 0,725 585-0,678 578-0,664
Udid 0,083 0,550-0,681 0,636-0,655
Moong 0,324 0,960-1,030 0,991-1,072
Tuar 0,022 675-800 670-865
Maize 025 297-341 297-310
Vaal Deshi 063 0,550-0,850 0,550-0,900
Choli 030 0,900-1,050 0,915-1,015
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,680-1,690
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700