June 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,715 315-363 316-370 Wheat Tukda --,425 345-422 345-465 Jowar White 70 263-425 260-425 Bajra 035 265-315 270-310 PULSES Gram 240 575-0,680 585-0,678 Udid 009 581-0,645 550-0,681 Moong 217 961-1,006 960-1,030 Tuar 015 755-860 675-800 Maize 15 270-310 297-341 Vaal Deshi 30 550-0,860 550-0,850 Choli 20 600-0,975 900-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,850-3,900 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700