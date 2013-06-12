June 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,950 315-365 315-363
Wheat Tukda --,430 340-445 345-422
Jowar White 105 265-451 263-425
Bajra 040 263-310 265-315
PULSES
Gram 357 561-0,685 575-0,680
Udid 022 630-0,670 581-0,645
Moong 359 996-1,073 961-1,006
Tuar 013 750-850 755-860
Maize 15 295-310 270-310
Vaal Deshi 20 555-0,865 550-0,860
Choli 25 650-0,980 600-0,975
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,520-1,530
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,175-3,225 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700