June 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,950 315-365 315-363 Wheat Tukda --,430 340-445 345-422 Jowar White 105 265-451 263-425 Bajra 040 263-310 265-315 PULSES Gram 357 561-0,685 575-0,680 Udid 022 630-0,670 581-0,645 Moong 359 996-1,073 961-1,006 Tuar 013 750-850 755-860 Maize 15 295-310 270-310 Vaal Deshi 20 555-0,865 550-0,860 Choli 25 650-0,980 600-0,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,520-1,530 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,850-3,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700