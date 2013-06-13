June 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,870 316-370 315-365 Wheat Tukda --,460 320-415 340-445 Jowar White 130 295-452 265-451 Bajra 050 260-310 263-310 PULSES Gram 620 620-0,710 561-0,685 Udid 092 650-0,675 630-0,670 Moong 241 940-1,041 996-1,073 Tuar 015 780-835 750-850 Maize 15 295-301 295-310 Vaal Deshi 25 559-0,800 555-0,865 Choli 35 675-1,015 650-0,980 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700