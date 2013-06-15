June 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,880 312-370 315-368 Wheat Tukda --,560 315-410 316-416 Jowar White 130 290-440 280-440 Bajra 065 290-315 240-320 PULSES Gram 640 620-0,721 625-0,720 Udid 020 690-0,759 548-0,702 Moong 139 1,048-1,090 1,051-1,146 Tuar 020 750-857 755-860 Maize 15 290-305 297-302 Vaal Deshi 30 585-0,850 560-0,873 Choli 25 925-1,030 931-1,031 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,225-3,275 3,225-3,275 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700