June 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,880 312-370 315-368
Wheat Tukda --,560 315-410 316-416
Jowar White 130 290-440 280-440
Bajra 065 290-315 240-320
PULSES
Gram 640 620-0,721 625-0,720
Udid 020 690-0,759 548-0,702
Moong 139 1,048-1,090 1,051-1,146
Tuar 020 750-857 755-860
Maize 15 290-305 297-302
Vaal Deshi 30 585-0,850 560-0,873
Choli 25 925-1,030 931-1,031
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,225-3,275 3,225-3,275
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700