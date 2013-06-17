June 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,610 314-374 312-370
Wheat Tukda 00,480 316-411 315-410
Jowar White 045 293-430 290-440
Bajra 0,030 280-315 290-315
PULSES
Gram 0,469 574-0,721 620-0,721
Udid 0,105 0,635-0,690 0,690-0,759
Moong 0,251 0,996-1,128 1,048-1,090
Tuar 0,005 755-825 750-857
Maize 010 290-301 290-305
Vaal Deshi 015 0,575-0,835 0,585-0,850
Choli 015 0,930-1,020 0,925-1,030
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,510-1,520
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,225-3,275
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700