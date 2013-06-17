June 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 314-374 312-370 Wheat Tukda 00,480 316-411 315-410 Jowar White 045 293-430 290-440 Bajra 0,030 280-315 290-315 PULSES Gram 0,469 574-0,721 620-0,721 Udid 0,105 0,635-0,690 0,690-0,759 Moong 0,251 0,996-1,128 1,048-1,090 Tuar 0,005 755-825 750-857 Maize 010 290-301 290-305 Vaal Deshi 015 0,575-0,835 0,585-0,850 Choli 015 0,930-1,020 0,925-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,225-3,275 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700