June 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 312-372 314-374 Wheat Tukda 00,620 315-416 316-411 Jowar White 110 295-415 293-430 Bajra 0,030 297-305 280-315 PULSES Gram 1,125 575-0,725 574-0,721 Udid 0,025 0,687-0,692 0,635-0,690 Moong 0,258 0,955-1,140 0,996-1,128 Tuar 0,010 750-850 755-825 Maize 045 275-310 290-301 Vaal Deshi 035 0,450-0,985 0,575-0,835 Choli 025 0,925-1,020 0,930-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700