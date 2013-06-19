June 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,790 311-370 312-372 Wheat Tukda --,720 314-405 315-416 Jowar White 120 285-425 295-415 Bajra 050 265-305 297-305 PULSES Gram 726 570-0,739 575-0,725 Udid 050 650-0,655 687-0,692 Moong 088 900-1,091 955-1,140 Tuar 020 557-851 750-850 Maize 30 280-315 275-310 Vaal Deshi 40 455-0,980 450-0,985 Choli 25 925-1,050 925-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700