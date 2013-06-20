June 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 311-370 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 314-405 Jowar White --- ----000 285-425 Bajra 000 ----000 265-305 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 570-0,739 Udid 000 000-0,000 650-0,655 Moong 000 000-0,000 900-1,091 Tuar 000 ----000 557-851 Maize --- ----000 280-315 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 455-0,980 Choli --- 000-0,000 925-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700