June 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,710 312-372 313-375 Wheat Tukda 00,680 314-415 316-418 Jowar White 075 280-425 280-410 Bajra 0,050 263-310 260-310 PULSES Gram 0,759 578-0,708 580-0,724 Udid 0,175 0,642-0,700 0,640-0,744 Moong 0,180 0,970-1,021 0,980-1,070 Tuar 0,015 753-856 750-850 Maize 025 293-301 290-305 Vaal Deshi 035 0,465-0,950 0,475-0,951 Choli 025 0,955-1,025 0,950-1,030 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700