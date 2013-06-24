June 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,770 311-370 312-372 Wheat Tukda --,860 312-418 314-415 Jowar White 215 260-422 280-425 Bajra 045 260-305 263-310 PULSES Gram 640 570-0,696 578-0,708 Udid 056 635-0,725 642-0,700 Moong 097 930-1,133 970-1,021 Tuar 010 750-850 753-856 Maize 15 295-300 293-301 Vaal Deshi 25 455-0,950 465-0,950 Choli 30 925-0,975 955-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700