Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
June 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,770 311-370 312-372 Wheat Tukda --,860 312-418 314-415 Jowar White 215 260-422 280-425 Bajra 045 260-305 263-310 PULSES Gram 640 570-0,696 578-0,708 Udid 056 635-0,725 642-0,700 Moong 097 930-1,133 970-1,021 Tuar 010 750-850 753-856 Maize 15 295-300 293-301 Vaal Deshi 25 455-0,950 465-0,950 Choli 30 925-0,975 955-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,510-1,520 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,300-6,350 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.