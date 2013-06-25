June 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,660 310-368 311-370 Wheat Tukda --,740 312-410 312-418 Jowar White 120 265-422 260-422 Bajra 085 265-310 260-305 PULSES Gram 540 550-0,706 570-0,696 Udid 100 650-0,725 635-0,725 Moong 200 1,000-1,071 930-1,133 Tuar 015 745-830 750-850 Maize 15 297-301 295-300 Vaal Deshi 30 557-0,945 455-0,950 Choli 25 950-1,100 925-0,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700