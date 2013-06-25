BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
June 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,660 310-368 311-370 Wheat Tukda --,740 312-410 312-418 Jowar White 120 265-422 260-422 Bajra 085 265-310 260-305 PULSES Gram 540 550-0,706 570-0,696 Udid 100 650-0,725 635-0,725 Moong 200 1,000-1,071 930-1,133 Tuar 015 745-830 750-850 Maize 15 297-301 295-300 Vaal Deshi 30 557-0,945 455-0,950 Choli 25 950-1,100 925-0,975 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.