June 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,670 312-372 310-368 Wheat Tukda --,780 314-419 312-410 Jowar White 225 281-415 265-422 Bajra 090 260-325 265-310 PULSES Gram 460 583-0,710 550-0,706 Udid 173 650-0,673 650-0,725 Moong 105 982-1,122 1,000-1,071 Tuar 015 755-835 745-830 Maize 15 260-280 297-301 Vaal Deshi 25 550-0,950 557-0,945 Choli 25 955-1,040 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700