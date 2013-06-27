Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,550 312-365 312-372 Wheat Tukda --,525 315-430 314-419 Jowar White 220 280-405 281-415 Bajra 100 263-330 260-325 PULSES Gram 760 560-691 583-710 Udid 048 621-689 650-673 Moong 138 920-1,041 982-1,122 Tuar 020 753-840 755-835 Maize 10 265-285 260-280 Vaal Deshi 32 555-975 550-950 Choli 20 960-1,035 955-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,500-1,510 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700