Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,550 312-365 312-372
Wheat Tukda --,525 315-430 314-419
Jowar White 220 280-405 281-415
Bajra 100 263-330 260-325
PULSES
Gram 760 560-691 583-710
Udid 048 621-689 650-673
Moong 138 920-1,041 982-1,122
Tuar 020 753-840 755-835
Maize 10 265-285 260-280
Vaal Deshi 32 555-975 550-950
Choli 20 960-1,035 955-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,150-2,175 2,150-2,175
Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,500-1,510
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700