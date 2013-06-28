June 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Gram Daal eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,650 313-370 312-365 Wheat Tukda --,450 317-435 315-430 Jowar White 215 285-390 280-405 Bajra 085 229-315 263-330 PULSES Gram 568 558-0,703 560-0,691 Udid 080 500-0,710 621-0,689 Moong 133 991-1,010 920-1,041 Tuar 005 750-843 753-840 Maize 20 291-295 265-285 Vaal Deshi 35 950-0,980 555-0,975 Choli 35 963-1,040 960-1,035 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,150-2,175 Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700