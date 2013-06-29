June 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,680 313-372 313-370
Wheat Tukda 00,460 315-415 317-435
Jowar White 155 260-410 285-390
Bajra 0,095 232-320 229-315
PULSES
Gram 0,360 560-0,708 558-0,703
Udid 0,075 0,650-0,700 0,500-0,710
Moong 0,079 0,990-1,092 0,991-1,010
Tuar 0,015 750-848 750-843
Maize 025 292-297 291-295
Vaal Deshi 045 0,955-0,985 0,950-0,980
Choli 025 0,950-1,100 0,963-1,040
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,225-3,275 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700