June 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 313-372 313-370 Wheat Tukda 00,460 315-415 317-435 Jowar White 155 260-410 285-390 Bajra 0,095 232-320 229-315 PULSES Gram 0,360 560-0,708 558-0,703 Udid 0,075 0,650-0,700 0,500-0,710 Moong 0,079 0,990-1,092 0,991-1,010 Tuar 0,015 750-848 750-843 Maize 025 292-297 291-295 Vaal Deshi 045 0,955-0,985 0,950-0,980 Choli 025 0,950-1,100 0,963-1,040 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,225-3,275 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700