July 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Rice of IR-8 quality improved due to short supply. * Moong and Moong Dal prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 314-370 313-372 Wheat Tukda --,750 315-410 315-415 Jowar White 155 242-415 260-410 Bajra 150 230-315 232-320 PULSES Gram 750 580-0,666 560-0,708 Udid 090 658-0,706 650-0,700 Moong 025 842-0,915 990-1,092 Tuar 010 725-825 750-848 Maize 50 285-290 292-297 Vaal Deshi --5 1,150-1,220 955-0,985 Choli --- 000-0,000 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,275-3,325 3,225-3,275 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,000-6,050 6,400-6,450 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,700-6,800 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,100 2,100-2,150 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700