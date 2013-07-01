July 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Rice of IR-8 quality improved due to short supply.
* Moong and Moong Dal prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,700 314-370 313-372
Wheat Tukda --,750 315-410 315-415
Jowar White 155 242-415 260-410
Bajra 150 230-315 232-320
PULSES
Gram 750 580-0,666 560-0,708
Udid 090 658-0,706 650-0,700
Moong 025 842-0,915 990-1,092
Tuar 010 725-825 750-848
Maize 50 285-290 292-297
Vaal Deshi --5 1,150-1,220 955-0,985
Choli --- 000-0,000 950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,275-3,325 3,225-3,275
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,000-6,050 6,400-6,450
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,700-6,800
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,100 2,100-2,150
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700