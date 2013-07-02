July 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,550 310-361 314-370 Wheat Tukda --,650 312-389 315-410 Jowar White 195 240-410 242-415 Bajra 155 220-317 230-315 PULSES Gram 750 615-0,672 580-0,666 Udid 164 620-0,679 658-0,706 Moong 139 1,025-1,141 842-0,915 Tuar 030 700-840 725-825 Maize 35 281-295 285-290 Vaal Deshi 40 725-0,931 1,150-1,220 Choli 30 950-1,105 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,275-3,325 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700