July 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,550 310-361 314-370
Wheat Tukda --,650 312-389 315-410
Jowar White 195 240-410 242-415
Bajra 155 220-317 230-315
PULSES
Gram 750 615-0,672 580-0,666
Udid 164 620-0,679 658-0,706
Moong 139 1,025-1,141 842-0,915
Tuar 030 700-840 725-825
Maize 35 281-295 285-290
Vaal Deshi 40 725-0,931 1,150-1,220
Choli 30 950-1,105 950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,275-3,325
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700