Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
July 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,350 308-356 310-361 Wheat Tukda --,450 310-386 312-389 Jowar White 185 260-405 240-410 Bajra 120 230-315 220-317 PULSES Gram 725 615-0,675 615-0,672 Udid 120 632-0,682 620-0,679 Moong 107 990-1,050 1,025-1,141 Tuar 010 725-800 700-840 Maize 15 282-297 281-295 Vaal Deshi 35 735-0,950 725-0,931 Choli 25 940-1,100 950-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,800-5,850 6,000-6,050 Moongdal 6,300-6,400 6,400-6,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.