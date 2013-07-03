July 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,350 308-356 310-361 Wheat Tukda --,450 310-386 312-389 Jowar White 185 260-405 240-410 Bajra 120 230-315 220-317 PULSES Gram 725 615-0,675 615-0,672 Udid 120 632-0,682 620-0,679 Moong 107 990-1,050 1,025-1,141 Tuar 010 725-800 700-840 Maize 15 282-297 281-295 Vaal Deshi 35 735-0,950 725-0,931 Choli 25 940-1,100 950-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,175-3,225 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,800-5,850 6,000-6,050 Moongdal 6,300-6,400 6,400-6,500 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700