July 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,330 310-365 308-356 Wheat Tukda --,410 312-391 310-386 Jowar White 165 263-405 260-405 Bajra 135 235-310 230-315 PULSES Gram 730 615-0,675 615-0,675 Udid 075 630-0,678 632-0,682 Moong 089 959-1,100 990-1,050 Tuar 010 780-825 725-800 Maize 29 280-298 282-297 Vaal Deshi 40 740-0,975 735-0,950 Choli 29 935-1,100 940-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,535-1,545 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,175-3,225 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700