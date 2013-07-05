July 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Dal moved down due to sufficient supply. * Rice of IR-8 quality firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,310 308-360 310-365 Wheat Tukda --,390 310-371 312-391 Jowar White 185 280-380 263-405 Bajra 105 230-348 235-310 PULSES Gram 625 575-0,670 615-0,675 Udid 087 545-0,690 630-0,678 Moong 105 870-0,981 959-1,100 Tuar 015 725-830 780-825 Maize 15 283-295 280-298 Vaal Deshi 35 675-0,940 740-0,975 Choli 20 930-1,095 935-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,700-5,750 5,800-5,850 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700