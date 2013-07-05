July 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Dal moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Rice of IR-8 quality firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,310 308-360 310-365
Wheat Tukda --,390 310-371 312-391
Jowar White 185 280-380 263-405
Bajra 105 230-348 235-310
PULSES
Gram 625 575-0,670 615-0,675
Udid 087 545-0,690 630-0,678
Moong 105 870-0,981 959-1,100
Tuar 015 725-830 780-825
Maize 15 283-295 280-298
Vaal Deshi 35 675-0,940 740-0,975
Choli 20 930-1,095 935-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,660-1,670 1,660-1,670
Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,125 2,100-2,125
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200
Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,125-3,175
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,700-5,750 5,800-5,850
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400
Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700