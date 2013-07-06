Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- July 6 July 6Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,300 309-358 308-360 Wheat Tukda --,350 311-377 310-371 Jowar White 175 260-380 280-380 Bajra 095 235-330 230-348 PULSES Gram 335 575-0,666 575-0,670 Udid 081 646-0,708 545-0,690 Moong 290 951-1,042 870-0,981 Tuar 011 720-825 725-830 Maize 10 285-297 283-295 Vaal Deshi 30 680-0,945 675-0,940 Choli 25 925-1,097 930-1,095 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,645-1,655 1,660-1,670 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,100-2,125 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,175-2,200 Bajra 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,600-8,700 8,600-8,700