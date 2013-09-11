Sep. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,310 320-349 322-350
Wheat Tukda 00,370 314-375 312-380
Jowar White 130 265-375 265-394
Bajra 0,040 240-310 235-305
PULSES
Gram 0,645 540-0,670 540-0,686
Udid 0,200 0,650-0,743 0,645-0,745
Moong 0,294 0,740-0,999 0,700-0,980
Tuar 0,015 750-821 745-850
Maize 020 275-295 284-295
Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,825 0,565-0,850
Choli 040 0,980-1,105 0,980-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000