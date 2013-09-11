Sep. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,310 320-349 322-350 Wheat Tukda 00,370 314-375 312-380 Jowar White 130 265-375 265-394 Bajra 0,040 240-310 235-305 PULSES Gram 0,645 540-0,670 540-0,686 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,743 0,645-0,745 Moong 0,294 0,740-0,999 0,700-0,980 Tuar 0,015 750-821 745-850 Maize 020 275-295 284-295 Vaal Deshi 055 0,450-0,825 0,565-0,850 Choli 040 0,980-1,105 0,980-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000