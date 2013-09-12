Sep. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal dropped due to poor retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,315 322-351 320-349 Wheat Tukda 00,375 315-368 314-375 Jowar White 130 255-370 265-375 Bajra 0,055 235-305 240-310 PULSES Gram 0,510 530-0,675 540-0,670 Udid 0,500 0,660-0,741 0,650-0,743 Moong 0,400 0,850-1,050 0,740-0,999 Tuar 0,010 745-820 750-821 Maize 025 285-290 275-295 Vaal Deshi 060 0,455-0,850 0,450-0,825 Choli 045 0,975-1,100 0,980-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 8,900-9,000