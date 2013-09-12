BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Sep. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong and Moong Daal dropped due to poor retail demand. * Rice prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,315 322-351 320-349 Wheat Tukda 00,375 315-368 314-375 Jowar White 130 255-370 265-375 Bajra 0,055 235-305 240-310 PULSES Gram 0,510 530-0,675 540-0,670 Udid 0,500 0,660-0,741 0,650-0,743 Moong 0,400 0,850-1,050 0,740-0,999 Tuar 0,010 745-820 750-821 Maize 025 285-290 275-295 Vaal Deshi 060 0,455-0,850 0,450-0,825 Choli 045 0,975-1,100 0,980-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 8,900-9,000
