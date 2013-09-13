Sep. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Moong prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 317-348 322-351 Wheat Tukda 00,360 314-370 315-368 Jowar White 095 260-365 255-370 Bajra 0,065 240-310 235-305 PULSES Gram 0,710 525-0,680 530-0,675 Udid 0,600 0,647-0,748 0,660-0,741 Moong 0,582 0,680-1,025 0,850-1,050 Tuar 0,000 000-000 745-820 Maize 030 280-300 285-290 Vaal Deshi 075 0,457-0,775 0,455-0,850 Choli 050 0,935-1,105 0,975-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 9,300-9,400