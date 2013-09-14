Sep. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,280 319-351 317-348 Wheat Tukda 00,350 314-380 314-370 Jowar White 095 265-370 260-365 Bajra 0,060 228-295 240-310 PULSES Gram 0,540 520-0,687 525-0,680 Udid 0,500 0,698-0,777 0,647-0,748 Moong 0,500 0,860-1,070 0,680-1,025 Tuar 0,015 740-810 745-820 Maize 020 275-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 080 0,450-0,780 0,457-0,775 Choli 040 0,725-1,200 0,935-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 9,300-9,400