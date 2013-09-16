Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 320-355 319-351 Wheat Tukda 00,360 315-382 314-380 Jowar White 110 270-375 265-370 Bajra 0,055 230-300 228-295 PULSES Gram 0,800 520-0,680 520-0,687 Udid 0,700 0,650-0,765 0,698-0,777 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,070 Tuar 0,010 735-855 740-810 Maize 029 295-309 275-300 Vaal Deshi 085 0,555-0,750 0,450-0,780 Choli 035 0,735-1,068 0,725-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 9,300-9,400