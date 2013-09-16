BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,290 320-355 319-351 Wheat Tukda 00,360 315-382 314-380 Jowar White 110 270-375 265-370 Bajra 0,055 230-300 228-295 PULSES Gram 0,800 520-0,680 520-0,687 Udid 0,700 0,650-0,765 0,698-0,777 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,860-1,070 Tuar 0,010 735-855 740-810 Maize 029 295-309 275-300 Vaal Deshi 085 0,555-0,750 0,450-0,780 Choli 035 0,735-1,068 0,725-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,300-9,400 9,300-9,400
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively