MEDIA-India's ICICI Bank, Axis Bank sell 18 bln rupees of loans to Ballarpur Industries to Edelweiss - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Sep. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Rice prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 318-352 320-355 Wheat Tukda 00,340 314-379 315-382 Jowar White 125 265-370 270-375 Bajra 0,075 235-305 230-300 PULSES Gram 0,775 540-0,670 520-0,680 Udid 0,600 0,710-0,803 0,650-0,765 Moong 0,646 0,775-1,000 0,860-1,070 Tuar 0,010 725-800 735-855 Maize 050 265-300 295-309 Vaal Deshi 090 0,559-0,745 0,555-0,750 Choli 045 0,745-1,080 0,735-1,068 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,300-9,400
