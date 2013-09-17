Sep. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Udid prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Rice prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,250 318-352 320-355 Wheat Tukda 00,340 314-379 315-382 Jowar White 125 265-370 270-375 Bajra 0,075 235-305 230-300 PULSES Gram 0,775 540-0,670 520-0,680 Udid 0,600 0,710-0,803 0,650-0,765 Moong 0,646 0,775-1,000 0,860-1,070 Tuar 0,010 725-800 735-855 Maize 050 265-300 295-309 Vaal Deshi 090 0,559-0,745 0,555-0,750 Choli 045 0,745-1,080 0,735-1,068 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,300-9,400