Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong prices dropped due to higher arrivals. * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,245 321-354 318-352 Wheat Tukda 00,355 315-382 314-379 Jowar White 115 260-373 265-370 Bajra 0,080 230-300 235-305 PULSES Gram 0,730 530-0,675 540-0,670 Udid 0,500 0,700-0,758 0,710-0,803 Moong 0,750 0,775-1,035 0,775-1,000 Tuar 0,015 705-850 725-800 Maize 045 266-300 265-300 Vaal Deshi 060 0,555-0,748 0,559-0,745 Choli 040 0,780-1,090 0,745-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500