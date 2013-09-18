Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Moong prices dropped due to higher arrivals.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,245 321-354 318-352
Wheat Tukda 00,355 315-382 314-379
Jowar White 115 260-373 265-370
Bajra 0,080 230-300 235-305
PULSES
Gram 0,730 530-0,675 540-0,670
Udid 0,500 0,700-0,758 0,710-0,803
Moong 0,750 0,775-1,035 0,775-1,000
Tuar 0,015 705-850 725-800
Maize 045 266-300 265-300
Vaal Deshi 060 0,555-0,748 0,559-0,745
Choli 040 0,780-1,090 0,745-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,350-5,400
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500