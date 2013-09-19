Sep. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,240 320-352 321-354
Wheat Tukda --,335 315-380 315-382
Jowar White 110 263-370 260-373
Bajra 075 220-300 230-300
PULSES
Gram 790 520-0,680 530-0,675
Udid 600 710-0,751 700-0,758
Moong 200 850-1,035 775-1,035
Tuar 007 710-835 705-850
Maize 40 280-330 266-300
Vaal Deshi 65 550-0,861 555-0,748
Choli 50 675-1,120 780-1,090
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500