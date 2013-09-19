Sep. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,240 320-352 321-354 Wheat Tukda --,335 315-380 315-382 Jowar White 110 263-370 260-373 Bajra 075 220-300 230-300 PULSES Gram 790 520-0,680 530-0,675 Udid 600 710-0,751 700-0,758 Moong 200 850-1,035 775-1,035 Tuar 007 710-835 705-850 Maize 40 280-330 266-300 Vaal Deshi 65 550-0,861 555-0,748 Choli 50 675-1,120 780-1,090 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500