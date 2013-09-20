Sep. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due poor retail demand. * Rice of IR-8 and Parimal quality improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,200 321-351 320-352 Wheat Tukda --,450 313-378 315-380 Jowar White 105 270-375 263-370 Bajra 085 225-305 220-300 PULSES Gram 490 500-0,660 520-0,680 Udid 750 690-0,732 710-0,751 Moong 466 750-1,050 850-1,035 Tuar 009 650-775 710-835 Maize 150 295-330 280-330 Vaal Deshi 70 575-0,860 550-0,861 Choli 45 775-1,115 675-1,120 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500