BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Sep. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,285 319-349 321-351 Wheat Tukda --,425 311-385 313-378 Jowar White 105 263-375 270-375 Bajra 070 220-310 225-305 PULSES Gram 635 480-0,657 500-0,660 Udid 800 680-0,751 690-0,732 Moong 395 860-1,005 750-1,050 Tuar 007 650-800 650-775 Maize 75 312-335 295-330 Vaal Deshi 75 580-0,850 575-0,860 Choli 55 755-1,150 775-1,115 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
