Oct. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Auction at the market yard disrupted following dispute between traders and
commission agents on payment conditions.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 310-403
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 308-466
Jowar White --- ----000 261-399
Bajra 000 ----000 260-300
PULSES
Gram 000 ----0,000 430-0,672
Udid 000 000-0,000 580-0,810
Moong 000 000-0,000 960-1,050
Tuar 000 ----000 705-810
Maize --- ----000 260-300
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 450-0,700
Choli --- 000-0,000 1,000-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500