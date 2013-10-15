Oct. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Auction at the market yard remain disrupted on second day today following dispute between traders and commission agents on payment conditions. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 310-403 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 308-466 Jowar White --- ----000 261-399 Bajra 000 ----000 260-300 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 430-0,672 Udid 000 000-0,000 580-0,810 Moong 000 000-0,000 960-1,050 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize --- ----000 260-300 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 450-0,700 Choli --- 000-0,000 1,000-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500