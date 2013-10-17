Oct. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,700 310-360 310-403
Wheat Tukda --,860 320-380 308-466
Jowar White 70 260-350 261-399
Bajra 045 210-297 260-300
PULSES
Gram 300 450-0,601 430-0,672
Udid 180 635-0,820 580-0,810
Moong 232 881-1,061 960-1,050
Tuar 000 ----000 705-810
Maize 15 295-301 260-300
Vaal Deshi 60 650-0,850 450-0,700
Choli 150 1,095-1,325 1,000-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500