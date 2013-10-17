Oct. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 310-360 310-403 Wheat Tukda --,860 320-380 308-466 Jowar White 70 260-350 261-399 Bajra 045 210-297 260-300 PULSES Gram 300 450-0,601 430-0,672 Udid 180 635-0,820 580-0,810 Moong 232 881-1,061 960-1,050 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 15 295-301 260-300 Vaal Deshi 60 650-0,850 450-0,700 Choli 150 1,095-1,325 1,000-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500