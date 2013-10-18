Oct. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram Daal firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,054 315-421 310-360
Wheat Tukda 1,070 310-501 320-380
Jowar White 110 280-365 260-350
Bajra 055 270-300 210-297
PULSES
Gram 500 450-0,637 450-0,601
Udid 280 650-0,840 635-0,820
Moong 200 940-1,080 881-1,061
Tuar 000 ----000 705-810
Maize 150 265-295 295-301
Vaal Deshi 80 725-0,825 650-0,850
Choli 205 1,100-1,300 1,095-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500