Oct. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to buying enquiries for coming festivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,130 315-440 318-425 Wheat Tukda 1,120 310-545 312-500 Jowar White 125 273-375 270-370 Bajra 055 265-315 270-320 PULSES Gram 250 475-0,712 450-0,680 Udid 225 675-0,861 645-0,825 Moong 376 950-1,045 912-1,155 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 245 298-305 246-300 Vaal Deshi 80 855-0,955 850-0,950 Choli 675 1,360-1,375 1,145-1,391 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,800-3,850 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500