Oct. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Moong and Moong Daal improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,080 318-401 315-440 Wheat Tukda 1,085 315-505 310-545 Jowar White 145 263-365 273-375 Bajra 065 210-300 265-315 PULSES Gram 400 500-0,732 475-0,712 Udid 125 680-0,850 675-0,861 Moong 117 950-1,040 950-1,145 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 150 297-320 298-305 Vaal Deshi 70 650-0,930 855-0,955 Choli 1,500 1,150-1,400 1,360-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500