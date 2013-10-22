Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Oct. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Moong and Moong Daal improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,080 318-401 315-440 Wheat Tukda 1,085 315-505 310-545 Jowar White 145 263-365 273-375 Bajra 065 210-300 265-315 PULSES Gram 400 500-0,732 475-0,712 Udid 125 680-0,850 675-0,861 Moong 117 950-1,040 950-1,145 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 150 297-320 298-305 Vaal Deshi 70 650-0,930 855-0,955 Choli 1,500 1,150-1,400 1,360-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,800-3,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.