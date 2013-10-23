Oct. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,972 318-421 318-401
Wheat Tukda 00,970 315-535 315-505
Jowar White 120 265-375 263-365
Bajra 0,070 250-310 210-300
PULSES
Gram 0,600 450-0,767 500-0,732
Udid 0,165 0,685-0,865 0,680-0,850
Moong 0,222 0,950-1,026 0,950-1,040
Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810
Maize 135 290-295 297-320
Vaal Deshi 085 0,585-0,825 0,650-0,930
Choli 1,200 1,155-1,405 1,150-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,450-5,500 5,400-5,560
Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300
Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500