Oct. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,972 318-421 318-401 Wheat Tukda 00,970 315-535 315-505 Jowar White 120 265-375 263-365 Bajra 0,070 250-310 210-300 PULSES Gram 0,600 450-0,767 500-0,732 Udid 0,165 0,685-0,865 0,680-0,850 Moong 0,222 0,950-1,026 0,950-1,040 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 135 290-295 297-320 Vaal Deshi 085 0,585-0,825 0,650-0,930 Choli 1,200 1,155-1,405 1,150-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,400-5,560 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,200-6,300 Udid 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500