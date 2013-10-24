UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Oct. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,030 310-440 318-421 Wheat Tukda 01,055 315-515 315-535 Jowar White 100 260-375 265-375 Bajra 0,065 255-315 250-310 PULSES Gram 0,400 450-0,689 450-0,767 Udid 0,250 0,700-0,911 0,685-0,865 Moong 0,096 0,900-1,091 0,950-1,026 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 130 240-295 290-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,559-0,835 0,585-0,825 Choli 0,090 1,050-1,422 1,155-1,405 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)