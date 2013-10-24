Oct. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,030 310-440 318-421 Wheat Tukda 01,055 315-515 315-535 Jowar White 100 260-375 265-375 Bajra 0,065 255-315 250-310 PULSES Gram 0,400 450-0,689 450-0,767 Udid 0,250 0,700-0,911 0,685-0,865 Moong 0,096 0,900-1,091 0,950-1,026 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 130 240-295 290-295 Vaal Deshi 070 0,559-0,835 0,585-0,825 Choli 0,090 1,050-1,422 1,155-1,405 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,460-1,470 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500