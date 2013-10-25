Oct. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Moong Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Rice of Punjab Parimal variety moved up on thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 330-415 310-440 Wheat Tukda 00,450 310-500 315-515 Jowar White 120 280-360 260-375 Bajra 0,045 280-301 255-315 PULSES Gram 0,650 42110,704 450-0,689 Udid 0,300 0,650-0,900 0,700-0,911 Moong 0,094 0,970-1,080 0,900-1,091 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 055 235-297 240-295 Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,835 0,559-0,835 Choli 0,070 1,150-1,365 1,050-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,100-2,125 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,400-6,500 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500