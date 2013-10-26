Oct. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to low demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,675 315-411 330-415 Wheat Tukda 00,650 315-531 310-500 Jowar White 080 283-363 280-360 Bajra 0,050 275-305 280-301 PULSES Gram 0,800 492-0,728 421-0,704 Udid 0,315 0,675-0,880 0,650-0,900 Moong 0,244 0,980-1,121 0,970-1,080 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 050 240-297 235-297 Vaal Deshi 025 0,560-0,840 0,550-0,835 Choli 0,035 1,300-1,509 1,150-1,365 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,100-2,125 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500