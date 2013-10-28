Oct. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to higher arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Bajri prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,391 320-445 315-411 Wheat Tukda 01,380 321-555 315-531 Jowar White 085 280-441 283-363 Bajra 0,040 280-305 275-305 PULSES Gram 0,900 450-0,771 492-0,728 Udid 0,305 0,675-0,895 0,675-0,880 Moong 0,268 0,925-1,085 0,980-1,121 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 055 235-297 240-297 Vaal Deshi 045 0,555-0,850 0,560-0,840 Choli 0,040 1,125-1,425 1,300-1,509 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,430-1,440 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500