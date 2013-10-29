Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to increased demand from flour mills.
* Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram and Besan eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,085 321-440 320-445
Wheat Tukda 01,085 320-550 321-555
Jowar White 065 282-440 280-441
Bajra 0,045 281-305 280-305
PULSES
Gram 0,500 450-0,721 450-0,771
Udid 0,250 0,657-0,880 0,675-0,895
Moong 0,092 0,900-1,099 0,925-1,085
Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810
Maize 055 240-301 235-297
Vaal Deshi 040 0,605-0,850 0,555-0,850
Choli 0,030 1,120-1,380 1,125-1,425
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500