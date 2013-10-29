Oct. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to increased demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram and Besan eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,085 321-440 320-445 Wheat Tukda 01,085 320-550 321-555 Jowar White 065 282-440 280-441 Bajra 0,045 281-305 280-305 PULSES Gram 0,500 450-0,721 450-0,771 Udid 0,250 0,657-0,880 0,675-0,895 Moong 0,092 0,900-1,099 0,925-1,085 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 055 240-301 235-297 Vaal Deshi 040 0,605-0,850 0,555-0,850 Choli 0,030 1,120-1,380 1,125-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500