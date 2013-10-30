MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Oct. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,800 325-465 321-440 Wheat Tukda 00,970 320-528 320-550 Jowar White 055 282-430 282-440 Bajra 0,050 260-305 281-305 PULSES Gram 0,500 440-0,700 450-0,721 Udid 0,199 0,705-0,895 0,657-0,880 Moong 0,100 0,922-1,080 0,900-1,099 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 025 235-300 240-301 Vaal Deshi 025 0,615-0,835 0,605-0,850 Choli 0,035 1,150-1,400 1,120-1,380 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
