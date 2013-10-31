Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram pries eased due to low retail demand. * Market yard remain closed on acount of Sardar Patel Jayanti. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 325-465 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 320-528 Jowar White 000 000-000 282-430 Bajra 0,000 000-000 260-305 PULSES Gram 0,000 000-0,000 440-0,700 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,895 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,922-1,080 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 000 000-000 235-300 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,835 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500