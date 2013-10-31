Oct. 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram pries eased due to low retail demand.
* Market yard remain closed on acount of Sardar Patel Jayanti.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 325-465
Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 320-528
Jowar White 000 000-000 282-430
Bajra 0,000 000-000 260-305
PULSES
Gram 0,000 000-0,000 440-0,700
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,895
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,922-1,080
Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810
Maize 000 000-000 235-300
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 0,615-0,835
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,490-1,500
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,450-5,500 5,450-5,500
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500